Muscle Shoals ranked third best small town to visit in 2021

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Smithsonian Magazine says Muscle Shoals is one of the best small towns to visit in the United States.

Muscle Shoals ranked third place out of 15 small towns on the recent chart. Smithsonian Magazine listed small towns that displayed perseverance and preservation as we begin to see the other side of the pandemic.

FAME Music was established in 1959 in Florence, Alabama and moved to The Shoals in 1961. Artists such as Aretha Franklin, Little Richard, Wilson Pickett, Etta James, Otis Redding, the Osmonds have recorded hits at this prominent studio.

According to Smithsonian Magazine, the Aretha biopic Respect, scheduled for release in August, will thrust both FAME Studios and Muscle Shoals into the spotlight.

The Shoals are dotted with famous homes and restaurants like the birthplace of Helen Keller and Champy’s World Famous Fried Chicken.

