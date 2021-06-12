Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

Muscle Shoals ranked third best small town to visit in 2021

FAME Recording Studios (Jamie Martin)
FAME Recording Studios (Jamie Martin)(Smithsonian Magazine)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Smithsonian Magazine says Muscle Shoals is one of the best small towns to visit in the United States.

Muscle Shoals ranked third place out of 15 small towns on the recent chart. Smithsonian Magazine listed small towns that displayed perseverance and preservation as we begin to see the other side of the pandemic.

FAME Music was established in 1959 in Florence, Alabama and moved to The Shoals in 1961. Artists such as Aretha Franklin, Little Richard, Wilson Pickett, Etta James, Otis Redding, the Osmonds have recorded hits at this prominent studio.

According to Smithsonian Magazine, the Aretha biopic Respect, scheduled for release in August, will thrust both FAME Studios and Muscle Shoals into the spotlight.

Aretha Franklin
Aretha Franklin(Getty Images)

The Shoals are dotted with famous homes and restaurants like the birthplace of Helen Keller and Champy’s World Famous Fried Chicken.

The 15 best small towns to visit include:

  1. Council Grove, Kansas
  2. Fayetteville, West Viginia
  3. Muscle Shoals, Alabama
  4. Manitou Springs, Colorado
  5. Hatch, New Mexico
  6. Goshen, New York
  7. Nevada City, California
  8. Bath, Maine
  9. Brevard, North Carolina
  10. Dyersville, Iowa
  11. Ely, Minnesota
  12. Wallace, Idaho
  13. Charlevoix, Michigan
  14. Natchez, Mississippi
  15. Litchfield, Connecticut

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Michael Brown
Affidavit reveals new details in early morning stabbing on Locust Street
Family involved in Decatur stabbing speaks out
Family involved in Decatur stabbing speaks out
Police have not made any arrests.
Man shot outside grandmother’s home in Huntsville; expected to be ok
Police respond to camper crash on I-565 east in Huntsville
Police respond to camper crash on I-565 east in Huntsville
Charles Bradley Paradise
ALEA, FPD searching for Florence man not seen since June 1

Latest News

WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Hot & humid Sunday with more isolated storms
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast on Saturday
WAFF 48 Newscasts on Saturday
WAFF 48 Newscasts on Saturday
Deputy William H. (Bill) Smith
Ivey orders flags lowered for fallen Baldwin County deputy