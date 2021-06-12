Deals
Ivey orders flags lowered for fallen Baldwin County deputy

Deputy William H. (Bill) Smith
Deputy William H. (Bill) Smith(Source: Baldwin County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey is directing that flags across Alabama be lowered to half-staff Saturday for a Baldwin County deputy who died after a water rescue near the Fort Morgan Peninsula.

Deputy Bill Smith, 57, and another deputy were working Sunday when several swimmers got into trouble in the water, The Associated Press reported. Smith died during the rescue attempt. The other deputy and swimmers survived.

“Let us remember the life and service of Deputy Smith, who was a 12-year law enforcement veteran,” Ivey said in a statement. “Deputy Smith made the ultimate sacrifice for his fellow man; his selfessness and heroism will not be forgotten. I offer my heartfelt condolences and prayers to his loved ones and the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.”

Ivey ordered flags remain lowered until sunset Saturday.

