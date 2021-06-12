Investigators believe there are more victims the Lauderdale Co. man charged with sexually abusing, torturing men case

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Christopher Clark is accused of sexually assaulting men and teenage boys.

Investigator Matt Horton tells me that the alleged abuse happened over many years.

He believes there are more victims and wants them to come forward.

Christopher Clark is charged with seven counts of sodomy, eight counts of sexual abuse and two counts of sexual torture.

Investigator Horton said that the first victim in his 20′s came forward to One Place of the Shoals about the abuse he endured over the course of a couple of years.

He said through their investigation, two more victims came forward.

Horton also said that they know there are more victims because Clark’s targets were younger males ranging from the ages of 14 to 21

He said that during the investigation they discovered that Clark always had younger children around him or at his home.

”Without a shadow of a doubt, I know there are more than these three victims that have happened over the last 10 to 15 even 20 years. I don’t even know when it started. So hopefully we can get these other victims to come forward and see that we’re here to help them and that we’re going to hold him accountable for his actions,” said Investigator Horton.

He’s currently being held in the Lauderdale county jail on a $570,000 bond.

