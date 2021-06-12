Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

Investigators believe there are more victims the Lauderdale Co. man charged with sexually abusing, torturing men case

By DeAndria Turner
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Christopher Clark is accused of sexually assaulting men and teenage boys.

Investigator Matt Horton tells me that the alleged abuse happened over many years.

He believes there are more victims and wants them to come forward.

Christopher Clark is charged with seven counts of sodomy, eight counts of sexual abuse and two counts of sexual torture.

Investigator Horton said that the first victim in his 20′s came forward to One Place of the Shoals about the abuse he endured over the course of a couple of years.

He said through their investigation, two more victims came forward.

Horton also said that they know there are more victims because Clark’s targets were younger males ranging from the ages of 14 to 21

He said that during the investigation they discovered that Clark always had younger children around him or at his home.

”Without a shadow of a doubt, I know there are more than these three victims that have happened over the last 10 to 15 even 20 years. I don’t even know when it started. So hopefully we can get these other victims to come forward and see that we’re here to help them and that we’re going to hold him accountable for his actions,” said Investigator Horton.

He’s currently being held in the Lauderdale county jail on a $570,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Michael Brown
Affidavit reveals new details in early morning stabbing on Locust Street
Police have not made any arrests.
Man shot outside grandmother’s home in Huntsville; expected to be ok
Police respond to camper crash on I-565 east in Huntsville
Police respond to camper crash on I-565 east in Huntsville
Charles Bradley Paradise
ALEA, FPD searching for Florence man not seen since June 1
An Arkansas State Trooper is being sued for allegedly causing a pregnant driver's vehicle to...
Arkansas trooper sued after pregnant driver’s vehicle flips following PIT maneuver

Latest News

Midland NOAA Weather Radio at Arab Fire Department.
Arab Fire Department gives us free weather radios to residents
Guntersville Water Board
Nonprofit files intent to sue Guntersville Water, Sewer Board over sewage overflows
Army birthday celebration
Army birthday celebration
Plea for more mental health resources
Plea for more mental health resources