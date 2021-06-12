Hot this weekend! A few leftover storms too.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Scattered storms possible through the overnight hour with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Isolated afternoon storms will likely pop up during the peak heating of the day over the weekend.

High temperatures will reach the lower 90s with a heat index near 100. Any afternoon storm that develops could be on the strong side due to the hot temperatures fueling the storms.

Early next week looks rain-free with highs near 90. Slightly cooler air could arrive by Thursday. Have a great weekend!

