Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

Hot & humid Sunday with more isolated storms

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will start to diminish after sunset as we will lose our daytime heating. 

An isolated shower or two will be possible overnight with muggy lows in the upper 60s, areas of patchy dense fog will likely develop for early Sunday morning.  Another hot and humid day is expected for Sunday with highs in the low 90s, with dew points in the 70s the heat index will be around 100 degrees!  Isolated downpours and storms will once again develop for Sunday afternoon, some storms could produce heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and gusty winds. 

A needed shift in our weather pattern will take place for the workweek as a ridge of high pressure will build over the eastern US.  This will lead to a sunny and dry pattern with temps hovering near 90 degrees for Monday and Tuesday. 

Temps will cool into the middle 80s for the remainder of the week before storms return to the forecast by next weekend.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Michael Brown
Affidavit reveals new details in early morning stabbing on Locust Street
Family involved in Decatur stabbing speaks out
Family involved in Decatur stabbing speaks out
Police have not made any arrests.
Man shot outside grandmother’s home in Huntsville; expected to be ok
Police respond to camper crash on I-565 east in Huntsville
Police respond to camper crash on I-565 east in Huntsville
Charles Bradley Paradise
ALEA, FPD searching for Florence man not seen since June 1

Latest News

Warm, muggy Saturday morning; scattered light showers possible
Warm, muggy Saturday morning; scattered light showers possible
Your weekend forecast
Saturday Morning Forecast
WAFF 10 Day forecast
Hot this weekend! A few leftover storms too.
WAFF Friday Weather - 6:45 a.m.
WAFF Friday Weather - 6:45 a.m.