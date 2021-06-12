Hot & humid Sunday with more isolated storms

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will start to diminish after sunset as we will lose our daytime heating.

An isolated shower or two will be possible overnight with muggy lows in the upper 60s, areas of patchy dense fog will likely develop for early Sunday morning. Another hot and humid day is expected for Sunday with highs in the low 90s, with dew points in the 70s the heat index will be around 100 degrees!

Isolated downpours and storms will once again develop for Sunday afternoon, some storms could produce heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and gusty winds.

A needed shift in our weather pattern will take place for the workweek as a ridge of high pressure will build over the eastern U.S. This will lead to a sunny and dry pattern with temps hovering near 90 degrees for Monday and Tuesday.

Temps will cool into the middle 80s for the remainder of the week before storms return to the forecast by next weekend.

