Arab Fire Department gives us free weather radios to residents

By Stefante Randall
Updated: 6 hours ago
ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - To help ensure that residents are safe in Arab the city and the fire department are giving out free weather radios.

In just two days, 200 free weather radios were given out at the fire department to residents

The city recently did away with outdoor radio sirens due to the high cost to repair them.

Now, the city will purchase weather radios and give them out to residents for free.

They come programmed, with batteries and a pillow shaker and a light device for those who are hearing impaired.

Residents must live in the city limits and bring a photo I.D.

Fire Chief Ricky Phillips said with technology changing and no more outdoor sirens, it’s important for residents to get a radio to receive their alerts.

“Some folks that don’t have technology or access to the technology will have an extra layer of protection where they can get their alerts where they may not have their cell phone or be close to the tv set or radio. They will have the radio for backup,” said Phillips.

Fire Chief Phillips says more free radios will be available in two weeks.

