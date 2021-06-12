Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

Albertville Funeral Home closed, families concerned about prepaid burial policies

By Stefante Randall
Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A funeral home in Albertville has closed its doors after the owner passed away back in April. Now, families with prepaid burial policies are looking for answers.

WAFF 48 has been working on your side for answers and talked to one family about how they have been impacted.

“I couldn’t believe it, I just couldn’t believe that people would do that,” said 87-year-old Frieda Moss.

Moss purchased a pre-burial policy from the Albertville Funeral Home back in 2014.

The owner, James Brent Durbin expectantly passed away at home due to a massive heart attack on April 10. Since then, the doors to the funeral home have been closed and the phone disconnected.

“I try not to hate people but I sure don’t like the way they do things. But I think if we follow through with this and help other people not just me it’s other people in the same boat that probably can’t afford another burial plan, I can’t,” said Moss.

Moss paid a little over $5,300 for her burial policy and still has the cashier’s check receipt and paperwork.

“I guess people are too trusting because these people were soo nice to me you know, but the thing of it is I had to have cancer and use money from a cancer policy to pay for this and I wanted to do this so my girls wouldn’t have to worry after I died,” said Moss.

But Moss is not the only one out of money. Her daughter Deborah Gaskin said others in the community have contacted them with the same concerns and they want answers.

“It’s really frustrating because my mother has worked all her life and then goes through cancer and uses the cancer policy to do this to help her daughters and it just makes me mad that somebody can do the senior citizens that way,” said Gaskin.

Moss has contacted the Alabama Board of Funeral Home Service in Montgomery for answers. WAFF 48 also contacted them has yet to hear back.

We will update this story once we hear back. Gaskins said they may consider taking legal action if the issue is not resolved.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Guerrero-Beltran
HPD confirms Hampton Cove man facing child porn charges, FBI, HPD will investigate the case
Aaron Michael Brown
Affidavit reveals new details in early morning stabbing on Locust Street
Spencer Newton Harwell
Decatur man arrested on murder charges following Thursday shooting
Christopher Clark
Lauderdale Co. man indicted on charges of sexually abusing, torturing men
Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)

Latest News

Guntersville Water Board
Nonprofit files intent to sue Guntersville Water, Sewer Board over sewage overflows
Army birthday celebration
Army birthday celebration
Plea for more mental health resources
Plea for more mental health resources
Man indicted on multiple sex abuse charges
Man indicted on multiple sex abuse charges
The city of Guntersville could get sued for sewage issues
The city of Guntersville could get sued for sewage issues