Albertville Funeral Home closed, families concerned about prepaid burial policies

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A funeral home in Albertville has closed its doors after the owner passed away back in April. Now, families with prepaid burial policies are looking for answers.

WAFF 48 has been working on your side for answers and talked to one family about how they have been impacted.

“I couldn’t believe it, I just couldn’t believe that people would do that,” said 87-year-old Frieda Moss.

Moss purchased a pre-burial policy from the Albertville Funeral Home back in 2014.

The owner, James Brent Durbin expectantly passed away at home due to a massive heart attack on April 10. Since then, the doors to the funeral home have been closed and the phone disconnected.

“I try not to hate people but I sure don’t like the way they do things. But I think if we follow through with this and help other people not just me it’s other people in the same boat that probably can’t afford another burial plan, I can’t,” said Moss.

Moss paid a little over $5,300 for her burial policy and still has the cashier’s check receipt and paperwork.

“I guess people are too trusting because these people were soo nice to me you know, but the thing of it is I had to have cancer and use money from a cancer policy to pay for this and I wanted to do this so my girls wouldn’t have to worry after I died,” said Moss.

But Moss is not the only one out of money. Her daughter Deborah Gaskin said others in the community have contacted them with the same concerns and they want answers.

“It’s really frustrating because my mother has worked all her life and then goes through cancer and uses the cancer policy to do this to help her daughters and it just makes me mad that somebody can do the senior citizens that way,” said Gaskin.

Moss has contacted the Alabama Board of Funeral Home Service in Montgomery for answers. WAFF 48 also contacted them has yet to hear back.

We will update this story once we hear back. Gaskins said they may consider taking legal action if the issue is not resolved.

