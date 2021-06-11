Whistlestop returns for 2021 with new location, focus on helping students

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One of the biggest, and best smelling, events of the year is back on the calendar. Whistlestop 2021 is happening the weekend of August 13th and 14th in Huntsville. The 2021 edition is moving from it’s traditional home at the Roundhouse Depot to John Hunt Park.

Over 150 barbeque experts are expected to fill the park with smoke, hoping to win some big prizes. According to a release from Whistlestop organizers, “About 150 cookers are expected to compete in either the Kansas City Barbeque Society’s sanctioned professional competition or the amateur ShadeTree Barbeque Cook-off. In a typical year cookers and judges come from 10 to 15 different states and each year even a small contingent from outside the U.S. Amateurs will serve up chicken and ribs, while the professionals will showcase their best chicken, pork, ribs and beef brisket to see who will be proclaimed the winner.”

As always, the festival will benefit the EarlyWorks museums. This year, there’s a new twist. Competitors will be “cooking for STEM”, with money going directly to science, technology, engineering and math programs at the museums.

“EarlyWorks is one of only a handful of children’s museums that bring STEM to the youngest learners,” said Bart Williams, executive director for EarlyWorks. “We specialize in preschool through second grade — yes, we get kids that are older and some that can’t walk yet — but our specialty is giving informal education experiences to preschoolers which better prepares them for traditional classrooms which in turn makes them more successful.”

