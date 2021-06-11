“They were the backbone of our class;” Community vigil for two R.A. Hubbard football players killed in crash

NORTH COURTLAND, Ala. (WAFF) - Friends and family joined together on Thursday to remember the lives of two teenagers killed in a car crash on Tuesday.

Javion Brown and DJ Wiggins left behind a lasting legacy on and off of the football field. One of their classmates described the two as the backbone of their class.

“We have to stand together, we have to stand together and make this work. We have to do it for them, ya’ll.”

Football is a team sport, for many players, that means being a family.

The family at R.A Hubbard High School is banding together for support and strength after the deaths of Derrick “DJ” Wiggins and Javion Brown.

“This happening to them really brought us together because there was a point in time where we weren’t as close as we are today and as soon as everyone found out, we just immediately started calling each other, texting each other, telling each other how much we love each other and that and that we’re here for each other no matter what,” said their classmate, Trinitee Johnson.

Wiggins and Brown were rising seniors.

Their dreams were cut short Tuesday when the car they were in crashed into a tree on Highway 33. But these boys will be remembered beyond their lifetimes.

“I wish they knew how much they meant to us,” said Johnson.

Community members and football players from Hatton, East Lawrence, and Lawrence County High Schools all filled the bleachers to honor the two boys’ legacy.

“It’s a blessing to just see the people come out who could have been doing anything on their off or anything with their time but to come out and celebrate a memorial for DJ’s family and Javion’s family means a lot,” said DJ’s dad, Derrick Wiggins.

The memorial ended with a big prayer circle and one last sendoff for Javion and DJ.

“Everything we do is going to be for those two.”

