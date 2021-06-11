Affidavit reveals new details in early morning stabbing on Locust Street

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A suspect is in custody and facing a murder charge following a Locust Street stabbing on Friday.

Shortly after midnight on June 11, dispatchers received a welfare check call in reference to a home at 1610 Locust Street. When the Decatur Police Department arrived on the scene, officers found 66-year-old Deborah Patterson stabbed to death.

Following an investigation of the crime scene, DPD arrested Patterson’s grandson Aaron Michael Brown on the charge of murder. According to arresting officers, Brown was found near the scene.

The 19-year-old was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility on a $250,000 bond.

This is the second homicide in 12 hours in the Decatur area.

According to an initial appearance order, jail personnel told the court the defendant was being seen by a jail nurse and was not in a mental state for a hearing. The initial appearance has been moved to Monday, June 14.

Read the full document below:

According to an affidavit for the case, Brown made a spontaneous utterance that he “killed her” after being read his Miranda Warning statement. The affidavit also claims officers found Brown a few blocks away from the home with blood on his clothes and lacerations on his body.

These details can be found on page three of the affidavit.

Read the full affidavit below:

WAFF will continue to follow this case as new details emerge.

