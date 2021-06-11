Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Advertisement

Pulitzer Prizes to be announced after delay caused by virus

Dana Canedy makes announcement of winners Monday, April 15, 2019, in New York.
Dana Canedy makes announcement of winners Monday, April 15, 2019, in New York.(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The Pulitzer Prizes in journalism and the arts will be announced Friday, recognizing the best work in a year in which people isolated themselves because of a deadly pandemic and took to the streets over racial injustice.

There have been few years in journalism like 2020, when nearly everything that happened was touched by COVID-19.

The announcement of the prizes itself was originally scheduled for April 19 but the Pulitzer Prize Board postponed it until June to give its 18 members a chance to debate the entries in person, instead of remotely.

Winners will be announced during a livestream that begins at 1 p.m.

This is the second such ceremony to be pushed back amid the pandemic. Last year’s announcement was pushed back two weeks to give board members busy covering the pandemic more time to evaluate the finalists.

The Pulitzer Prizes in journalism were first awarded in 1917 and are considered the field’s most prestigious honor in the United States.

The awards luncheon traditionally held at Columbia University in May also is postponed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Guerrero-Beltran
HPD confirms Hampton Cove man facing child porn charges, FBI, HPD will investigate the case
Spencer Newton Harwell
Decatur man arrested on murder charges following Thursday shooting
Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Christopher Clark
Lauderdale Co. man indicted on charges of sexually abusing, torturing men
She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it

Latest News

Apartment shooting scene in Huntsville
HPD searching for two suspects after Bonnell Drive shooting
Apartment shooting scene in Huntsville
Apartment shooting scene in Huntsville
Storms again today
Another day with scattered showers, storms before a drier weekend
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Joe Biden chat at the beach on Thursday ahead of a...
G-7 nations gather to pledge 1 billion vaccine doses for world
Two people returning from a trip on a cruise ship have tested positive for COVID-19.
Two guests on cruise test positive for coronavirus