Police respond to camper crash on I-565 east in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police responded to a camper crash on I-565 on Friday afternoon.

According to Huntsville Police, the wreck occurred on I-565 East near the Research Park interchange around 2:45 p.m.

HPD said a driver in a pickup truck that was pulling a camper lost control and jackknifed. No other vehicles were involved nor were there any reported injuries.

Police respond to RV wreck on I-565 east in Huntsville (WAFF 48 viewer)

Officials said two inside lanes on the eastbound side are currently shut down. A tow truck is working to clear the vehicle and camper off the interstate. Motorists are advised to avoid the area as crews clear the scene.

