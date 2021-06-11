Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

Police respond to camper crash on I-565 east in Huntsville

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police responded to a camper crash on I-565 on Friday afternoon.

According to Huntsville Police, the wreck occurred on I-565 East near the Research Park interchange around 2:45 p.m.

HPD said a driver in a pickup truck that was pulling a camper lost control and jackknifed. No other vehicles were involved nor were there any reported injuries.

Police respond to RV wreck on I-565 east in Huntsville
Police respond to RV wreck on I-565 east in Huntsville(WAFF 48 viewer)

Officials said two inside lanes on the eastbound side are currently shut down. A tow truck is working to clear the vehicle and camper off the interstate. Motorists are advised to avoid the area as crews clear the scene.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Guerrero-Beltran
HPD confirms Hampton Cove man facing child porn charges, FBI, HPD will investigate the case
Aaron Michael Brown
Affidavit reveals new details in early morning stabbing on Locust Street
Spencer Newton Harwell
Decatur man arrested on murder charges following Thursday shooting
Christopher Clark
Lauderdale Co. man indicted on charges of sexually abusing, torturing men
Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)

Latest News

Guntersville Water Board
Nonprofit files intent to sue Guntersville Water, Sewer Board over sewage overflows
Plea for more mental health resources
Plea for more mental health resources
Man indicted on multiple sex abuse charges
Man indicted on multiple sex abuse charges
The city of Guntersville could get sued for sewage issues
The city of Guntersville could get sued for sewage issues
Albertville Funeral Home
Albertville Funeral Home closed, families concerned about prepaid burial policies