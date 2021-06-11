More rain expected Friday
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Scattered showers and locally heavy downpours will continue overnight tonight.
Friday will feature more of the same through 4 p.m. By Friday evening, we expect to see fewer showers and a few breaks in the clouds. The weekend is looking much better with highs near 90 under a mostly sunny sky. A few very isolated storms could pop up with the heating of the day.
Expect better weather overall next week with highs in the 80s.
