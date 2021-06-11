Deals
Man shot outside grandmother’s home in Huntsville; expected to be ok

By Caroline Klapp
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 12:52 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man is in the hospital after being shot just before midnight on Thursday.

Police have not made any arrests.
Police have not made any arrests.(WAFF)

Huntsville Police were called to an apartment community on Bonnell Drive in Northwest Huntsville.

Lt. Patterson tells WAFF 48, the victim, a black male, was visiting his grandmother.

While he was outside, two other black males came by and fired multiple shots at him.

They then got into a car and drove off.

That’s when the victim knocked on his grandmother’s downstairs neighbor’s door for help.

Patterson says they don’t have any names or a vehicle description, and have not made any arrests.

The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital, but his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

