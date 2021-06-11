Huntsville Police Department promotes three police captains to deputy chief

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three Police Captains have been promoted to Deputy Chief rank in Huntsville.

According to officials, Captain Charles Brooks, DeWayne McCarver, and Scott Hudson were promoted. Captain Brooks was promoted to Deputy Chief of Operations Bureau, Captain McCarver was promoted to Deputy Chief of Investigations Bureau and Captain Scott was promoted to Deputy Chief of Administrative Bureau.

The new Deputy Chiefs will help the department perform more efficiently and increase both accountability ad the collaboration of resources, according to the Hunstville Police Department.

“These outstanding officers bring unique skill sets that are crucial to the vision and growth of our police team,” said Police Chief Mark McMurray. “For many years, Huntsville Police has been the department other law enforcement agencies look to for best practices. These Deputy Chiefs will help take us to the next level in public safety.”

Deputy Chief Brooks will oversee the department’s three precincts and Special Operations Division. Deputy Chief McCarver will supervise the Criminal Investigations Division, North Alabama HIDTA Drug Task Force (NADTF), Anti-Crime Team and North Alabama Multi-Agency Crime Center. Deputy Chief Hudson will oversee the Support Services Division that includes records, fleet, evidence and other civilian positions.

The new chief deputies have worked in law enforcement for more than 70 years combined and will join Deputy Chief Kirk Giles. Huntsville police said Chief Kirk Giles will be transitioning into the role of executive officer in the department.

