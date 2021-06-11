Huntsville man arrested in connection to 2017 murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police arrested a man accused of murder and attempted murder on Thursday.

According to officials with the Huntsville Police Department, 54-year-old Malcolm X Foreman was arrested in connection to a shooting that killed Ladarius Turner in 2017.

Brian Andre Simpson was previously arrested in 2018 for this case. Foreman is the second suspect identified by investigators.

Foreman is charged with murder, attempted murder and first-degree assault. He is being held in the Madison County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

There are no further details at this time.

