Huntsville City Council appoints Ryan Renaud to fill District 4 School Board seat

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Council has appointed a new member to the school board, Ryan Renaud.

Renaud was appointed to the District 4 seat at Thursday night’s city council meeting.

“We are grateful to all the applicants who expressed a desire to serve our community. Each one brought a unique set of skills and experience,” City Council President Jennie Robinson said. “We wish Mr. Renaud much success in his service on the Board of Education and look forward to working together to make our schools and community even better.”

Renaud was one of five candidates who were up for the position after Walker McGinnis recently resigned from the board due to health issues. Renaud originally ran against McGinnis for the District 4 seat in 2018.

According to a press release from the city, Renaud is a mortgage loan originator for Trustmark Bank. A Huntsville High graduate, Renaud attended the University of Alabama, where he studied political science, international relations and criminal justice.

The School Board is currently facing faces several issues including the construction of a new central office in north Huntsville. In February, City Council agreed to commit up to $3.5 million toward the purchase of a 14-acre site near the intersection of North Memorial Parkway and Max Luther Drive for a mixed-use development project that would include the school system’s administrative offices.

“I look forward to working with our new school board member for the betterment of the students and schools of District 4 and of the community,” said District 4 Council Member Bill Kling.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.