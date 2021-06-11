HPD searching for two suspects after Bonnell Drive shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The search continues for two suspects wanted for questioning in relation to a shooting in northwest Huntsville that sent one man to the hospital.

The shooting happened on Bonnell Drive at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.

According to Huntsville Police, one man was shot in the arm and lower abdomen. Officers say this happened at the victim’s grandmother’s apartment complex.

HEMSI says the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

The Huntsville Police Department is searching for two suspects at this time.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.