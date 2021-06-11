Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Advertisement

House catches fire in north Huntsville Thursday night

Fire on West Arbor Street
Fire on West Arbor Street(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 1:11 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire in north Huntsville Thursday night.

Firefighters responded to a home on West Arbor Drive just after 11 p.m.

Officials say that no one was injured in the fire.

Two people are displaced as a result of the fire. This is according to the Huntsville Fire Department.

The Red Cross will be assisting the family in finding housing for the night.

It is not known what caused the fire at this time but investigators were on the scene to establish a cause.

We will continue to update this story as we get more information from officials.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Guerrero-Beltran
HPD confirms Hampton Cove man facing child porn charges, FBI, HPD will investigate the case
Spencer Newton Harwell
Decatur man arrested on murder charges following Thursday shooting
Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Christopher Clark
Lauderdale Co. man indicted on charges of sexually abusing, torturing men
She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it

Latest News

Apartment shooting scene in Huntsville
HPD searching for two suspects after Bonnell Drive shooting
Apartment shooting scene in Huntsville
Apartment shooting scene in Huntsville
Storms again today
Another day with scattered showers, storms before a drier weekend
Summer plans for Village of Promise
Summer plans for Village of Promise