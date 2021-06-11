House catches fire in north Huntsville Thursday night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire in north Huntsville Thursday night.

Firefighters responded to a home on West Arbor Drive just after 11 p.m.

Officials say that no one was injured in the fire.

Two people are displaced as a result of the fire. This is according to the Huntsville Fire Department.

The Red Cross will be assisting the family in finding housing for the night.

It is not known what caused the fire at this time but investigators were on the scene to establish a cause.

We will continue to update this story as we get more information from officials.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.