Florence City schools “Falcon Feeder” is on the road fighting food insecurity one stop at a time

By DeAndria Turner
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you live in Florence, you’ll see it around town and in your neighborhoods this summer.

The Florence City Schools “Falcon Feeder” is on the road this week, loaded with free meals for students.

The Falcon Feeder is a custom-built food truck the school system uses to deliver meals.

“This is a program that we knew was necessary, one that is needed,” said CNP Coordinator Tara Talmage

The school district’s mission is no kid hungry. This food truck is part of the solution. On it, workers can meet families in communities to provide meals and a little more.

“It means a lot and it mostly means to be grateful that I have something!” said LaNiya Evans.

Children like LaNiya and her siblings can meet the truck to pick up meals on Mondays through Thursdays.

The truck travels routes similar to a school bus route. It’s the first of its kind in this area.

“So to be able to alleviate some of the food insecurity that these children face in summer’s anyway but more so this year it’s just been an amazing experience to be able to help these families and help these kids,” said Talmage.

This was the Falcon Feeder’s first week on the streets.

It will be out every week this summer, feeding all children in the community.

“If you see the truck and you are a child or you have a child with you please stop and let us take care of you guys,” said Talmage.

Any children 18 and under can pick up a meal in person at the Falcon Feeder.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

