Family involved in Decatur stabbing speaks out

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Ricky Brown is distraught after his mother was stabbed to death, and his son is the accused killer. He says this all could have been prevented.

Ricky recalls the phone call he got from his sister. He says he just knew something was wrong when he saw her calling.

“She told me she got a call from my momma and she said, or heard her say to him, ‘why are you hitting me, what are you doing why are you doing this I love you,’ and apparently he never stopped,” said Ricky.

He then rushed to his Mother’s apartment. When he arrived, the police were already there.

Decatur police responded to a welfare check at 1610 Locust St. just after midnight. Inside they found 66-year-old Deborah Patterson stabbed to death.

According to court documents, Patterson called someone to tell them that her grandson hit her. Records indicate that call ended, and the person could not get Patterson back on the phone.

That’s when the welfare check was requested. According to an affidavit signed and filed Friday, the caller reported hearing the grandson in the background. Police arrested the grandson, Aaron Brown, who is Ricky’s son. Ricky says Aaron was suicidal.

He says there was a court order for Aaron to be in a mental institution, but they were told there were no beds available.

“We needed that order immediately. We needed him picked up before he hurt somebody. We done told them. A week and a half it’s been signed. Is a bed to put somebody worth my mother’s life? And my child’s life? Cause that’s what we lost is both of them,” said Ricky.

Brown says police officers waited to act, and that it cost him his family.

“They made a mistake. They know that. You stood the backdoor and refused to kick that door in and waited 15 minutes. That could have been the 15 minutes to save her life. Now I’ve lost my mother and my child. Because there’s no coming back from that for him,” said Ricky.

I took Brown’s concern about the delayed response to Decatur Police. I was told there would be no comment due to an ongoing investigation.

