Decatur man arrested on murder charges following Thursday shooting

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur police say a man is now in jail on murder charges after a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call on Highway 31 just after 1:30 p.m. Police say upon arrival, they found 62-year-old Frankie Roland Smith Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound.

Smith was transferred to the Decatur Morgan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, Spencer Newton Harwell, 44, was identified as the suspect and was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility on a $150,000 bond.

Police have not released any sort of motive behind the shooting.

