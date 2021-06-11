Convicted officer William Darby, attorney seek lawsuit delay

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police officer William Darby is scheduled to be sentenced for murder in August and his legal team is asking for any civil lawsuits to wait until the criminal proceedings are done.

Last month, a jury found William Darby guilty of murdering Jeffery Parker. Now, Parker’s family wants a judge to allow a civil lawsuit against Parker and the City of Huntsville to proceed.

A new court filing from Parker’s attorney argues a stay on the civil case should be maintained until Parker is sentenced on August 20th.

There is no word on when the judge will make a decision on the stay.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.