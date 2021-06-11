Another day with scattered showers & storms before a drier weekend!

Happy Friday! The end of the week is here and it looks like it might bring the end to this wet & stormy pattern.

We are seeing more scattered showers and storms across the Tennessee Valley this morning. Today will be very much like Thursday as we will have an isolated storm or two this morning with widespread showers and storms during the midday and afternoon. Temperatures today will all be dependent on the amount of sunshine and rain we see. Some communities may stay into the upper 70s while others may make the upper 80s. Either way, humidity should stay high making it feel like the low 90s in many spots. Storm totals will likely be between a quarter to a half-inch, but areas that see multiple storms could easily see an inch of rain or more.

Rain chances this weekend will be much lower with isolated storms possible Saturday, but most of us should stay dry. However, that will mean more sunshine and more heat as we move into the afternoon hours which will make it feel very hot when paired with the humidity. Temperatures Saturday and Sunday will both be into the upper 80s and low 90s, but the humidity will make it feel like the mid to upper 90s for the heat index. Humidity will stay high this weekend, but we will get a break from the extreme heat and humidity as we move into early next week with temperatures dropping into the low to mid-80s. Next week is looking nice and dry too!

