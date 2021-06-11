ALEA, FPD searching for Florence man not seen since June 1

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Florence Police are looking for information on a Florence man not seen in nearly two weeks.

According to ALEA, Charles Bradley Paradise left his residence on June 1. His direction of travel is unknown, but he may be traveling in a black Nissan Maxima.

A Florence Police spokesperson said Paradise’s family members have not heard from him. There are no signs of foul play or endangerment at this time. Police believe he may possibly be in the Nashville area.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Charles Bradley Paradise is encouraged to contact the Florence Police Department at (256) 760-6610.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.