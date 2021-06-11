Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

18-year-old charged with capital murder following a shooting in Huntsville

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A teen is charged with capital murder on Friday following the shooting death of a 23-year-old man.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, an 18-year-old was arrested and charged for the murder of Jaylen King. WAFF is told HPD responded to the 4500 block of Bob Wallace Avenue at approximately 11 a.m. on May 7. after they received a call about a person who was supposedly sleeping in their vehicle.

When authorities arrived, they attempted to wake the victim, later identified as King, but found he suffered from a gunshot wound. King was transported to Huntsville Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department believe the shooting was drug-related.

The suspect’s identity is being withheld due to his age. Stick with WAFF 48 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Guerrero-Beltran
HPD confirms Hampton Cove man facing child porn charges, FBI, HPD will investigate the case
Aaron Michael Brown
Affidavit reveals new details in early morning stabbing on Locust Street
Spencer Newton Harwell
Decatur man arrested on murder charges following Thursday shooting
Christopher Clark
Lauderdale Co. man indicted on charges of sexually abusing, torturing men
Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)

Latest News

Guntersville Water Board
Nonprofit files intent to sue Guntersville Water, Sewer Board over sewage overflows
Plea for more mental health resources
Plea for more mental health resources
Man indicted on multiple sex abuse charges
Man indicted on multiple sex abuse charges
The city of Guntersville could get sued for sewage issues
The city of Guntersville could get sued for sewage issues
Albertville Funeral Home
Albertville Funeral Home closed, families concerned about prepaid burial policies