18-year-old charged with capital murder following a shooting in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A teen is charged with capital murder on Friday following the shooting death of a 23-year-old man.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, an 18-year-old was arrested and charged for the murder of Jaylen King. WAFF is told HPD responded to the 4500 block of Bob Wallace Avenue at approximately 11 a.m. on May 7. after they received a call about a person who was supposedly sleeping in their vehicle.

When authorities arrived, they attempted to wake the victim, later identified as King, but found he suffered from a gunshot wound. King was transported to Huntsville Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department believe the shooting was drug-related.

The suspect’s identity is being withheld due to his age. Stick with WAFF 48 for updates on this story.

