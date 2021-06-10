Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Advertisement

US unemployment claims fall to 376,000, sixth straight drop

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell for the sixth straight week as the U.S. economy, held back for months by the coronavirus pandemic, reopens rapidly.

Jobless claims fell by 9,000 to 376,000 from 385,000 the week before, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The number of people signing up for benefits exceeded 900,000 in early January and has fallen more or less steadily ever since. Still, claims are high by historic standards. Before the pandemic brought economic activity to a near-standstill in March 2020, weekly applications were regularly coming in below 220,000.

Nearly 3.5 million people were receiving traditional state unemployment benefits the week of May 29, down by 258,000 from 3.8 million the week before.

Businesses are reopening rapidly as the rollout of vaccines allows Americans to feel more comfortable returning to restaurants, bars and shops. The Labor Department reported Tuesday that job openings hit a record 9.3 million in April. Layoffs dropped to 1.4 million, lowest in records dating back to 2000; 4 million quit their jobs in April, another record and a sign that they are confident enough in their prospects to try something new.

“As life normalizes and the service sector continues to gain momentum, we expect initial jobless claims to continue to trend lower,” said Joshua Shapiro, chief U.S. economist at the economic and financial consulting firm Maria Fiorini Ramirez, Inc.

In May, the U.S. economy generated 559,000 million new jobs, and the unemployment rate dropped to 5.8% from 6.1% in April. Many economists expected to see even faster job growth. The United States is still short 7.6 million jobs from where it stood in February 2020.

But employers are posting vacancies faster than would-be applicants can fill them. Many Americans are contending with health and childcare issues related to COVID-19 and with career uncertainty after the coronavirus recession wiped out many jobs for good. Some are taking their time looking for work because expanded federal jobless benefits pay more than their old jobs.

Many states are scheduled to begin dropping the federal benefits this month. Altogether, 15.3 million people were receiving some type of jobless aid the week of May 22; a year earlier, the number exceeded 30 million.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major wreck on I-65 north in Limestone County
Crash on I-65 in Limestone Co. still causing major traffic delays
Derrick “DJ” Wiggins pictured on the left, Javion Brown pictured on the right
Two R.A. Hubbard football players killed in car wreck
FBI serves warrant in Owens Cross Roads
FBI, HPD search sex offender’s home on Cove Lake Road
Harry Wakefield
Alabama man dies in apparent drowning off Hawaii Island
Sixty-three-year-old James Campbell is from Athens, but he was in Fort Morgan this week where...
Athens man drowns at Baldwin Co. beach

Latest News

The May rise in consumer prices that the Labor Department reported Thursday reflected a range...
Another jump in prices tightens the squeeze on US consumers
Law enforcement officials responded to a report of a shooting at a Publix grocery store in...
Shooter, 2 others dead in Fla. supermarket, sheriff confirms
In this Monday, June 8, 2015 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip, the husband of Queen...
Prince Philip ‘wasn’t looking forward’ to centenary ‘fuss’
CNN speaks with Prince Edward on royal family, Prince Philip
FILE - In this March 19, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a...
US officials extend expiration dates on J&J vaccine doses