Summer campers learn new skills in culinary, STEM & welding

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Career Tech Center is hosting some fun camps for some middle schoolers this week.

Camp organizers said the STEM, culinary, and welding skills students learn at these camps will help the children in future careers. According to Melissa Robertson with the Madison County Career Tech Center, this is the first time the camps have been opened up to this age group.

“We have upcoming sixth and seventh graders, and the reason we did that was that we felt that was a lacking of providing career tech support for that age group,” Robertson said. “Summer camps a lot of time stop at the elementary level and we feel this was a way to reach out to the community and provide them with some education.”

Upcoming 6th grader Sunny Hope said this week she’s able to perfect her knack for cooking her favorite snacks.

“Me and my dad love to cook all the time and I feel like cooking is my life,” Hope said. “It was the first time I learned how to cook Foccacia bread. And Tuesday we learned how to make guacamole and I never liked guacamole but I tried it and I loved it.”

Student Nathan Johnson wanted to try his hand at welding.

“If I don’t make it to the NBA then I have something else to do,” Johnson said.

Student Andrew Bates is in the STEM camp. He said for him it’s about making friends and doing cool activities.

“I like the 3d printing the most so we get to work in partners. I like the rockets a lot,” Bates said.

Robertson said the purpose of this camp is to give students a skill they can use in the future.

“Just this morning I was explaining to our welding students that you know you can come back in 10th grade and take our welding program and bc it is a dual enrollment program they can get college credit as well. Those students can potentially leave high school with a short-term certificate in welding from the community college.”

The camp ends Friday.

