More storms Thursday with heavy rain and flooding concerns

Happy Thursday. If you feel like you’re living the same day over and over again you’re not alone. Yes we have more rain on the way today!

Storms are once again greeting some of us this morning after a wet and rainy day on Wednesday. The bulk of the storms this morning had stayed south, but we have a few isolated storms traversing the Valley. Storms will be with us off and on most of the day today and should stay scattered. Additional flooding may be possible today, especially with any training thunderstorms, or storms in areas that have already seen six inches, or more, of rain over the last week and a half. Humidity will remain high. Temperatures will range from the upper 70s to the low to mid 80s.

Friday looks to be very similar to today, more scattered storms possible all day long with temperatures into the mid-80s, breezy south winds, and high humidity. That could lead to more flooding in some spots. However, the pattern does start to break down a little bit as we move into the weekend. Storm chances will decrease into the weekend, but that will mean more sunshine and warmth. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will likely make the upper 80s and low 90s with high humidity. Next week is looking drier and cooler!

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

