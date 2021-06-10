Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Advertisement

More storms Thursday with heavy rain, flooding concerns

By Brandon Spinner
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Thursday. If you feel like you’re living the same day over and over again you’re not alone. Yes, we have more rain on the way today!

WATCH LIVE NEWSCASTS on 48 NOW
WATCH ON DEMAND NEWSCASTS on VUit

Storms are once again greeting some of us this morning after a wet and rainy day on Wednesday. The bulk of the storms this morning had stayed south, but we have a few isolated storms traversing the Valley. Storms will be with us off and on most of the day today and should stay scattered. Additional flooding may be possible today, especially with any training thunderstorms, or storms in areas that have already seen six inches, or more, of rain over the last week and a half. Humidity will remain high. Temperatures will range from the upper 70s to the low to mid-80s.

Friday looks to be very similar to today, with more scattered storms possible all day long with temperatures into the mid-80s, breezy south winds, and high humidity. That could lead to more flooding in some spots. However, the pattern does start to break down a little bit as we move into the weekend. Storm chances will decrease into the weekend, but that will mean more sunshine and warmth. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will likely make the upper 80s and low 90s with high humidity. Next week is looking drier and cooler!

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrick “DJ” Wiggins pictured on the left, Javion Brown pictured on the right
Two R.A. Hubbard football players killed in car wreck
Major wreck on I-65 north in Limestone County
Crash on I-65 in Limestone Co. still causing major traffic delays
Harry Wakefield
Alabama man dies in apparent drowning off Hawaii Island
Sixty-three-year-old James Campbell is from Athens, but he was in Fort Morgan this week where...
Athens man drowns at Baldwin Co. beach
Kyreon Bone dies in shooting at Atlanta hotel
Mae Jemison student-athlete shot, killed at Atlanta hotel

Latest News

WAFF's Thursday Weather Forecast
WAFF's Thursday Weather Forecast
Stormy stretch ahead
More storms Thursday with heavy rain and flooding concerns
Cloudy skies overnight, more rain into Thursday morning
Cloudy skies overnight, scattered showers into Thursday morning
WAFF 4 Day Forecast
More Storms Thursday and Friday