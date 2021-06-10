More rain Friday

Scattered showers and locally heavy downpours will continue this evening and overnight tonight. Friday will feature more of the same through 4pm. By Friday evening we expect to see fewer showers and a few breaks in the clouds. The weekend is looking much better with highs near 90 under a mostly sunny sky. A few very isolated storms could pop up with the heating of the day. Expect better weather overall next week with highs in the 80s. Have a great night.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.