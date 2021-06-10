Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Advertisement

More rain Friday

First Alert Forecast
WAFF
WAFF(WAFF)
By Brad Travis
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Scattered showers and locally heavy downpours will continue this evening and overnight tonight.  Friday will feature more of the same through 4pm. By Friday evening we expect to see fewer showers and a few breaks in the clouds.  The weekend is looking much better with highs near 90 under a mostly sunny sky.  A few very isolated storms could pop up with the heating of the day.  Expect better weather overall next week with highs in the 80s.  Have a great night.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Guerrero-Beltran
HPD confirms Hampton Cove man facing child porn charges, FBI, HPD will investigate the case
Major wreck on I-65 north in Limestone County
Crash on I-65 in Limestone Co. still causing major traffic delays
Derrick “DJ” Wiggins pictured on the left, Javion Brown pictured on the right
Two R.A. Hubbard football players killed in car wreck
Harry Wakefield
Alabama man dies in apparent drowning off Hawaii Island
Sixty-three-year-old James Campbell is from Athens, but he was in Fort Morgan this week where...
Athens man drowns at Baldwin Co. beach

Latest News

More rain expected Friday
More rain expected Friday
More rain expected Friday
More rain expected Friday
WAFF 48's Thursday Forecast - 6:45 a.m.
WAFF 48's Thursday Forecast - 6:45 a.m.
WAFF's Thursday Weather Forecast
WAFF's Thursday Weather Forecast