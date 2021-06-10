Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Advertisement

Marshall County Commission waits on architect renderings for new animal shelter

By Stefante Randall
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Concerned citizens and animal advocates have been pushing for improvements at the Marshall County Animal Shelter.

Earlier this year, WAFF 48 showed viewers the dark kennels, falling insulation and lack of temperature control in the building. County Commission Chairman James Hutcheson said county leaders are just a few weeks away from reviewing a renovation design from an architect.

”Right now the architect has got the drawings and she is updating them. The quicker we can get the drawings then they will go back out for bid again. So, there is really no delay, it’s just a matter of getting the drawing updated,” said Hutcheson.

He said although the process takes time, he wants citizens to know the commission has made efforts to improve conditions at the shelter.

”We try to keep it clean; we took the hanging insulation down, we have heat in it, we’ve got hot water, I bought some new pins to put in it of course they are temporary pins but we are trying keep it up up so it’s a clean safe place for animals,” said Hutcheson.

”Hutcheson said the new design will also incorporate a fence around the building to keep animals secure.

The final renderings from the architect are expected within the next three weeks.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major wreck on I-65 north in Limestone County
Crash on I-65 in Limestone Co. still causing major traffic delays
Derrick “DJ” Wiggins pictured on the left, Javion Brown pictured on the right
Two R.A. Hubbard football players killed in car wreck
FBI serves warrant in Owens Cross Roads
FBI, HPD search sex offender’s home on Cove Lake Road
Harry Wakefield
Alabama man dies in apparent drowning off Hawaii Island
Sixty-three-year-old James Campbell is from Athens, but he was in Fort Morgan this week where...
Athens man drowns at Baldwin Co. beach

Latest News

FBI serves warrant in Owens Cross Roads
FBI, HPD search sex offender’s home on Cove Lake Road
Lake Guntersville Bed and Breakfast
Guntersville Bed & Breakfast sees tourism boost from Hydrofest
WAFF 48 News Today
WAFF 48 News Today
Madison County Career Tech Summer Camp for students
Madison County Career Tech Summer Camp for students