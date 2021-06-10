Marshall County Commission waits on architect renderings for new animal shelter

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Concerned citizens and animal advocates have been pushing for improvements at the Marshall County Animal Shelter.

Earlier this year, WAFF 48 showed viewers the dark kennels, falling insulation and lack of temperature control in the building. County Commission Chairman James Hutcheson said county leaders are just a few weeks away from reviewing a renovation design from an architect.

”Right now the architect has got the drawings and she is updating them. The quicker we can get the drawings then they will go back out for bid again. So, there is really no delay, it’s just a matter of getting the drawing updated,” said Hutcheson.

He said although the process takes time, he wants citizens to know the commission has made efforts to improve conditions at the shelter.

”We try to keep it clean; we took the hanging insulation down, we have heat in it, we’ve got hot water, I bought some new pins to put in it of course they are temporary pins but we are trying keep it up up so it’s a clean safe place for animals,” said Hutcheson.

”Hutcheson said the new design will also incorporate a fence around the building to keep animals secure.

The final renderings from the architect are expected within the next three weeks.

