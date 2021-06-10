Man accused of killing pregnant wife, family will go to trial next week

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County man accused of killing his pregnant wife and three of her family members had his final pre-trial hearing Thursday.

Prosecutors say Christopher Henderson shot and stabbed his wife and family members, then tried to cover up the crime by setting the house on fire almost six years ago.

He was arraigned on 15 capital charges. Henderson pleaded not guilty to those 15 charges.

Additionally, four other non-capital charges were dismissed.

Jury selection begins Monday, June 14 and the actual trial is expected to begin the following Wednesday.

