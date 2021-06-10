Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Advertisement

Man accused of killing pregnant wife, family will go to trial next week

Christopher Henderson (Source: Madison County Jail)
Christopher Henderson (Source: Madison County Jail)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County man accused of killing his pregnant wife and three of her family members had his final pre-trial hearing Thursday.

Prosecutors say Christopher Henderson shot and stabbed his wife and family members, then tried to cover up the crime by setting the house on fire almost six years ago.

He was arraigned on 15 capital charges. Henderson pleaded not guilty to those 15 charges.

Additionally, four other non-capital charges were dismissed.

Jury selection begins Monday, June 14 and the actual trial is expected to begin the following Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Guerrero-Beltran
HPD confirms Hampton Cove man facing child porn charges, FBI, HPD will investigate the case
Major wreck on I-65 north in Limestone County
Crash on I-65 in Limestone Co. still causing major traffic delays
Derrick “DJ” Wiggins pictured on the left, Javion Brown pictured on the right
Two R.A. Hubbard football players killed in car wreck
Harry Wakefield
Alabama man dies in apparent drowning off Hawaii Island
Sixty-three-year-old James Campbell is from Athens, but he was in Fort Morgan this week where...
Athens man drowns at Baldwin Co. beach

Latest News

One suspect in court for Mother's Day murder
Decatur Mother’s Day murder suspect appeared in court; Second suspect still on the loose
Scottsboro has a new Commercial Drivers License simulator
Scottsboro has a new Commercial Drivers License simulator
A capital murder suspect was found with a shank on him
Adaptive Recreation fishing Rodeo coming up
One suspect in court for Mother's Day murder
One suspect in court for Mother's Day murder
Vigil held for teens killed in Lawrence County car wreck
Vigil held for teens killed in Lawrence County car wreck