Limestone County residents are concerned over road conditions

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - If you drive, there’s no doubt you’ve been frustrated by poor road conditions. People who live in Limestone County say rough roads are a common issue there.

They say many roads, including Sandlin, Bethel, and Witty Mill need to be repaved and improved.

“Some roads you can see that they started on it and they’ve just not finished it. Because they do have signs out there and they’ll tell you hey it’s grooved pavement but they never went back to finish it,” said Elkmont resident Amy Vanderford.

Vanderford drives down Witty Mill Road every day. She says there are endless potholes and flooding problems.

“Going down through it at nighttime is awful because you never know if you’re gonna encounter deer or if you’re gonna slide through the groove of pavement or if you’re gonna hit the hole,” said Vanderford.

Vanderford says county leaders need to prioritize re-paving these roads because she believes conditions will continue to get worse.

“That’s a good way to pop your tire too you know so when it’s raining like it is now, you catch the wrong piece of gravel and you’re gonna go sliding off into the ditch,” said Vanderford.

County engineer Marc Massey says each of the four districts in Limestone County receives about $300,000 a year for issues like this.

“$300,000 to buy materials really is a minimal amount to complete these roadwork projects.”

Massey says that would only pay to repair about 2-3 miles of road. To fix an entire road could cost millions.

Massey says leaders have discussed those roads in Elkmont, and they are always looking to weigh the cost of benefit analysis on every project.

“We’re tasked with providing a reasonably safe road network and we are always trying to figure out the best way to do that with the limited funds that we have,” said Massey.

Massey says current conditions, traffic volume, and available funding all play a role in which roads are repaired and in what order.

