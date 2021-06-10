Lauderdale Co. man indicted on rape, sexual abuse charges

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County man was indicted by a grand jury on numerous sex crime charges.

Clarence James Thompson, 42, was indicted on three counts of rape, four counts of sexual abuse and one count of sodomy.

Court documents state Thompson did engage in sexual contact with a child under the age of 12.

Thompson is being held on a $300,000 bond at the Lauderdale County Jail.

