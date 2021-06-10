Lauderdale Co. man indicted on charges of sexually abusing, torturing men

LAUDERDALE CO. Ala. (WAFF) - A man from Lauderdale County was recently indicted by a grand jury on nearly twenty sex crime charges.

According to court documents, Christopher Tomas Clark is accused of forcing men into sexual acts with himself.

Those documents show Clark was charged with seven counts of sodomy, eight counts of sexual abuse and two counts of sexual torture.

He is currently being held at the Lauderdale County Jail on a $570,000 bond.

There is no further information at this time.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.