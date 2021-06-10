HPD confirms Hampton Cove man facing child porn charges, FBI, HPD will investigate the case

HAMPTON COVE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the FBI searched a house in Hampton Cove Thursday, leading to an arrest.

FBI Violent Crime Task Force and the Huntsville Police Department searched the home of Kevin Guerrero-Beltran at 3127 Cove Lake Road. An FBI official confirmed a court-authorized law enforcement action took place at the home.

Huntsville police charged Guerrero-Beltran with three charges of dissemination/display of child porn Thursday morning. Authorities say more charges could be brought once the investigation is complete.

As of Thursday afternoon, officials with Huntsville Police Department confirmed the case is now a joint effort between HPD’s Special Victim’s Unit and the FBI.

On Thursday morning, neighbors of the home confirm hearing a loud “bang” shortly after 7 a.m. when law enforcement arrived.

According to the Alabama Sex Offender Registry, Guerrero-Beltran lived at the address searched by the FBI on June 10. He entered a guilty plea on the charge of traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act. Beltran was sentenced to one year in jail with five years of probation in February 2020. He had previously spent 253 days in jail. This resulted in a release date of May 2020.

WAFF witnessed Guerrero-Beltranbeing put into an HPD vehicle at the scene.

A resident in the neighborhood previously received the following flyer in the mail.

