‘Honest and nice people still exist’: Lost rings returned at Walt Disney World

‘Honest and nice people still exist’: Lost rings returned to WBRC employee at Walt Disney World
By Clare Huddleston
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - I want to recognize a special employee at Walt Disney World who showed my family that honest and nice people still exist in this seemingly crazy world.

Last Thursday, my family and I were headed to Hollywood Studios. We were waiting at the bus stop in front of the Contemporary Resort at Walt Disney World and I was applying sunscreen on my daughter, Libby. I took my rings off and put them in my lap. However, when the bus pulled up, I was in such a hurry to get all three kids and the stroller on the bus that I stood up - forgetting about my rings - and loaded the bus.

About 2 hours later, we are standing in the Star Wars area of Hollywood Studios and I realized my rings were missing. I was devastated. I knew exactly what happened.

Thankfully, my parents had stayed behind that day to sleep in so I called my mom at the resort and asked if she would look at the bus stop for my rings and asked someone at the front desk if anyone turned them in.

Low and behold, our sweet bus driver named Marty found them under the bench at the bus stop and turned them in at the front desk!!! I could not believe it when my mom told me!!!

When my parents got on the bus to meet us at Hollywood Studios, they tried to give Marty a monetary reward, but he would not accept it. I later discovered he could not accept it because Disney employees who work in non-tipped positions aren’t allowed to accept gifts or tips.

So my mom settled for a selfie with Marty and shared his story on her Instagram page.

When I shared his good deed on my Facebook page, several viewers commented that a person can email Disney and compliment a cast member. I’m told those compliments and positive comments can go in their personnel file and be used when considering promotions, raises, etc.

I have emailed Disney’s guest services department and shared Marty’s story. I’m hoping he will be rewarded for his good deed.

Marty, if you read this, thank you for showing me and my family that honest and nice people still exist.

