Guntersville Bed & Breakfast sees tourism boost from Hydrofest

By Stefante Randall
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hotels and businesses in Guntersville are already preparing for a major outdoor event happening later this month.

The pandemic prevented Hydrofest from happening last year. That left many businesses and hotels struggling to make up the lost revenue, including the Lake Guntersville Bed and Breakfast.

But things will be different this year. Starting on June 26-27, Hydrofest will include a full lineup of boat races and family-friendly activities.

Lake Guntersville Bed and Breakfast owner Michelle Louze said her business has been taking reservations for Hydrofest weekend since last year.

”People come from all over, I actually have people come here for Hydrofest, fall in love with the area and buy property here to move here so it definitely keeps people coming back it’s just such a neat little town by Hydrofest definitely draws in people from all over,” said Louze.

Event organizers said more than $200,000 has been raised through local sponsorships to help with the financial costs associated with hosting the event.

