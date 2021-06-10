FBI, HPD search sex offender’s home on Cove Lake Road

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the FBI searched a home in Owens Cross Roads Thursday.

FBI Violent Crime Task Force and the Huntsville Police Department searched the house located at 3127 Cove Lake Road. An FBI official confirmed a court-authorized law enforcement action took place at the home.

Neighbors of the home in question confirm hearing a loud “bang” shortly after 7 a.m. when law enforcement arrived.

According to the Alabama Sex Offender Registry, Kevin Guerrero Beltran lived at the address searched by the FBI on June 10. He entered a guilty plea on the charge of traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act. Beltran was sentenced to one year in jail with five years of probation in February 2020.

He had previously spent 253 days in jail. This resulted in a release date of May 2020.

Kevin Guerrero Beltran (AL Sex Offender Registry)

A resident in the neighborhood previously received the following flyer in the mail.

Kevin Guerrero Beltran offender notification

WAFF will update this story as more details are confirmed.

