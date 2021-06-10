Decatur police investigating a shooting

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur police are now investigating a homicide that took place Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call on Highway 31 just after 1:30 p.m. Police say upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital where was pronounced dead.

According to police, there is a suspect in custody and they believe this is an isolated incident. Neither the victim nor the suspect’s name has been released at this time.

There are no further details, WAFF will be sure to update you as we learn more.

