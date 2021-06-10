Deals
Crime of the Week: The billfold bandit

By Trent Butler
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’re known to leave your wallet or purse in the car, hopefully, this will help change your habit.

You never know who’s lurking around your business. Police say a man in the colorful shirt climbed into a truck at Building and Earth Sciences on Leeman Ferry Road in Huntsville. He didn’t spend much time in the truck since he found what he was looking for - a wallet.

Video surveillance shows him holding the stolen wallet before leaving the worksite.

Look closely! If you can identify a sneaky swiper, you may qualify for a four-figure reward from the Huntsville Crime Stoppers.

If you have a tip that leads police to this suspect, you could qualify for up to $1,000. Call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips.

