Community, family members remember RA Hubbard football players killed in car crash

NORTH COURTLAND, Ala. (WAFF) - People always say to leave everything on the field.

And in remembrance of Javion Brown and Derrick “DJ” Wiggins, RA Hubbard’s football team is leaving the two players’ cleats behind.

“They were friendly, charismatic, and athletic,” said Head Coach, Mac Hampton.

Both of the football players died when the car they were riding in ran off the road and hit a tree on Highway 33 Tuesday afternoon.

“You just try to wrap your head around it and you really can’t because you just saw them or you just talked to them or something and to hear that in a blink of an eye they’re not here. It’s unimaginable,” said Hampton.

Hampton said they just started summer workouts for the season yesterday and the two boys were the last people he saw before leaving campus.

“They turned that corner right there and said, “I’ll see you later coach,” and that’s exactly what’s going to happen, I’ll see them later,” said Hampton.

He said Javion and DJ, who were both rising seniors, are leaving behind an unforgettable legacy.

“The legacy that they are going to leave behind is one of free-spirited, one of live life to the fullest and get the job done,” said Hampton.

And the team will be playing in their memory.

“One thing that they all kept saying is, it’s on now. We’re going to play for them this season,” said Hampton.

DJ was his dad’s oldest child. Javion was his dad’s youngest. Together, the two made an impact in so many people’s lives.

“I really believe that they were turning things around not just on the football field but in school itself. They were real in-depth and real motivated about academics,” said Javion’s dad.

And they both had big dreams.

For Javion: “He wanted to go to an HBCU school. He had narrowed it down to AL state or Tuskegee. Then he had mentioned the army also,” said Javion’s dad.

And for DJ: “He wanted to exceed in football and make it to the next level of course,” said DJ’s dad.

Dreams that were cut short too soon.

“He loved RA Hubbard. He loved black orange and purple and he was trying to turn something negative into positive,” said Javion’s dad.

“DJ could have been anybody’s heart,” said his dad.

