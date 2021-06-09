Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Advertisement

Wisconsin couple illuminates house in rainbow colors after being forced to take down Pride flag

By WISN Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WIND POINT, Wis. (WISN) - A same-sex couple in Wisconsin recently had to take down their Pride flag due to new neighborhood association rules, but that didn’t stop them from expressing pride in another way.

Memo Fachino and his husband Lance Mier’s home is situated at the end of a cul-de-sac in Wind Point, and during the day it looks like all the other houses, but at night it’s lit up in rainbow hues.

“We always said we believe in diversity and representation so we wanted to follow that same sentiment while being within the rules and being respectful of our guidelines,” Fachino said.

After seeing their Pride flag alongside the American flag, someone reported Memo and Lance to the neighborhood association, which after a tense political climate last year, limited which flag is allowed.

“The political environment was a little bit more charged, and there were some flags that were being flown that were opposite in terms of neighbors,” Fachino said.

The new rules said the only flag allowed outside a home is the American flag. Even though Memo didn’t agree with the rule, he sits on the board. He said they took the flag down but got creative.

“If we can’t fly the flag, we’ll find a different way to still show that representation,” Mier said. “We just happened to do it through our floodlights.”

That representation resonated across the country in a Reddit post Memo made. He said he’s surprised by all the attention but happy to give other LGBTQ community members a way to show their pride.

“Representation matters, and diversity matters,” Fachino said. “If you can find a way to make that work in a way that’s not aggressive, and it’s not being imposed on anyone, we like it as a pretty light approach.”

Copyright 2021 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrick “DJ” Wiggins pictured on the left, Javion Brown pictured on the right
Two R.A. Hubbard football players killed in car wreck
Major wreck on I-65 north in Limestone County
Crash on I-65 in Limestone Co. still causing major traffic delays
Harry Wakefield
Alabama man dies in apparent drowning off Hawaii Island
Sixty-three-year-old James Campbell is from Athens, but he was in Fort Morgan this week where...
Athens man drowns at Baldwin Co. beach
Kyreon Bone dies in shooting at Atlanta hotel
Mae Jemison student-athlete shot, killed at Atlanta hotel

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
Biden to lay out vaccine donations, urge world leaders to join
In the Bronx, there was a spate of attacks on synagogues.
Antisemitic attacks on the rise
WAFF's Thursday Weather Forecast
More storms Thursday with heavy rain, flooding concerns
FILE - In this April 22, 2021 file photo, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson listens to U.S....
Biden, Johnson to stress close ties, manage differences
Summer career skills camp in Madison County
Summer career skills camp in Madison County