Two R.A. Hubbard football players killed in car wreck

COURTLAND, Ala. (WAFF) - R.A. Hubbard High School and the Courtland community are mourning the loss of two students tonight.

According to R.A. Hubbard’s Head Football Coach Mac Hampton, Derrick “DJ” Wiggins, and Javion Brown died this afternoon when the car they were riding in ran off the road and hit a tree.

Both of the students were rising seniors.

Coach Hampton told WAFF these two were good young men who were always smiling. He also said they were looking forward to the upcoming season.

“They were two great young men, who came from two great families. I knew their parents, their families, their grandparents. They were just great kids. Both of them were pretty good athletes. I was depending on them, counting on them this year to have a big season because of them.” said Coach Hampton.

Due to the passing, R.A. Hubbard High School will not host any school activities on Wednesday, June 9.

