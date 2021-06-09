Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Advertisement

Two R.A. Hubbard football players killed in car wreck

Derrick “DJ” Wiggins pictured on the left, Javion Brown pictured on the right
Derrick “DJ” Wiggins pictured on the left, Javion Brown pictured on the right(Times Daily)
By Anna Mahan
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COURTLAND, Ala. (WAFF) - R.A. Hubbard High School and the Courtland community are mourning the loss of two students tonight.

According to R.A. Hubbard’s Head Football Coach Mac Hampton, Derrick “DJ” Wiggins, and Javion Brown died this afternoon when the car they were riding in ran off the road and hit a tree.

Both of the students were rising seniors.

Coach Hampton told WAFF these two were good young men who were always smiling. He also said they were looking forward to the upcoming season.

“They were two great young men, who came from two great families. I knew their parents, their families, their grandparents. They were just great kids. Both of them were pretty good athletes. I was depending on them, counting on them this year to have a big season because of them.” said Coach Hampton.

Due to the passing, R.A. Hubbard High School will not host any school activities on Wednesday, June 9.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
Family of bicyclist killed speaks out
Family of bicyclist killed on University Drive mourning, working on funeral arrangements
FBI photo of Herrington as "MagaLumberjack"
Court documents state Madison man nicknamed “MagaLumberjack” charged with assaulting federal officer at January 6 riot
Car crashes into home on Blue Spring Road
Car crashes into Huntsville home on Blue Spring Road

Latest News

Kyreon Bone dies in shooting at Atlanta hotel
Mae Jemison student-athlete shot, killed at Atlanta hotel
Harry Wakefield
Alabama man dies in apparent drowning off Hawaii Island
Kyreon Bone dies in shooting at Atlanta hotel
Kyreon Bone dies in shooting at Atlanta hotel
Investigators believe speed was a factor in the deadly crash.
Mother of nine, two children killed in Sumter County crash
Britney Oakley
Florence Police arrest suspect in June vehicle theft investigation