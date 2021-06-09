Tennis courts in Decatur receiving needed maintenance

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Back in May, the Decatur City Council approved a $300,000 project to update the city’s tennis courts. WAFF 48 asked city leaders for specifics on where the money will be spent.

Decatur Parks and Recreation Executive Director Jason Lake said the money is going to update the city’s public tennis courts and more. Lake said repairs will differ for each court, but the routine maintenance projects will range from resurfacing to fixing cracks.

“About every five years or so you need to be redoing your courts,” he said. “Some of the courts have cracks in them which are normal but if you don’t deal with them a certain way at a certain time it can cause a lot of problems.”

Lake said the city also has pickleball courts that many people enjoy. Before this money, Decatur only had indoor pickleball courts. Now, outdoor courts will be built from existing infrastructure.

“The more outside activities you have the better, and we have had the community asking for this as well,” Lake said. “We will have our first outdoor pickleball courts with this money there will be six pickleball courts at the old Austin High School and three more at Wilson Morgan Park overlaid on the tennis courts.”

Lake is happy to re-vamp old tennis courts at the high school into the new pickleball courts rather than starting from scratch.

“There were existing tennis courts at the old Austin High School we will turn those into pickleball courts. The tennis courts at Wilson Morgan already exist so we will overlay the pickleball court over the tennis court.”

He knows tennis and pickleball have become common sports for Decatur residents.

“This is one of the things that was very important to the citizens because the courts are just in need of work right now. We have a really strong tennis base in Decatur and strong tennis teams. We always want the best facilities for those folks and to help grow the sport you have to have good facilities,” Lake said.

