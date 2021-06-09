Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
SWEET VIDEO: Firefighter makes two lifetime commitments during graduation ceremony

Firefighter Marcus Thomas proposed to Olive Golatt during his pinning ceremony.
Firefighter Marcus Thomas proposed to Olive Golatt during his pinning ceremony.(Augusta, GA Fire/EMA)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
AUGUSTA, GA (Gray News) - The 2021 spring graduation ceremony for the Augusta, Georgia Fire Department was one to remember for Marcus Thomas.

After being pinned by his girlfriend, the firefighter dropped to one knee to propose. Through tears of joy and a room full of love, Olivia Golatt nodded, “yes.”

Possibly the moment of today's graduation ceremony. Firefighter Marcus Thomas is pinned by his girlfriend Olivia...

Posted by Augusta, Georgia Fire/EMA on Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Thomas told the fire department he had been planning the proposal for months.

“He knew that becoming a firefighter could be a lifetime commitment of service to the people of Augusta, Georgia, so he wanted to commit himself to a lifetime with the person he loves the most,” the fire department wrote in a post on Facebook.

Thomas and Golatt had been dating for three years.

