Strong storms with heavy rain along with heat & humidity

Happy Wednesday! This summer storm pattern has moved in, and it looks like it will stick around for a little while.

More scattered storms across the Valley bringing gusty winds and heavy rain to some communities this morning. We will see more of these scattered showers and storms through the rest of the day today which may lead to some localized flooding in some spots. Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches could be possible in areas that see training of storms over and over. Heat and humidity will remain high today, with humidity levels driving our “feels like” temperature into the upper 80s and low 90s, despite air temps into the low to mid 80s. Wind will keep that humidity pumping, with gusts from the south southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

Thursday and Friday look very similar to Wednesday with scattered storms, heat, and humidity. Temperatures may be slightly cooler on one day compared to another due to enhanced cloud cover for some communities, but it shouldn’t be a drastic difference. Any additional rainfall in areas that are already saturated will lead to a lot of runoff and potential flash flooding for some spots, so stay vigilant. The good news is that storm chances dip slightly into the weekend, but unfortunately the heat builds, and the humidity doesn’t look to go anywhere.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

