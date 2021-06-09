Sheriff says Guntersville triple murder suspect found with shank

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims says a Guntersville man accused of three gruesome murders in 2018 was found with a shank while he was being transferred Wednesday morning.

Jimmy Spencer is charged with four counts of murder, along with three additional charges of capital murder.

According to Sims, Spencer was being transferred from a state prison when a body scanner detected a shank made out of metal on his body.

Sims says charges will be filed at the conclusion of the cases that are currently pending.

Officials say it is still under investigation how he obtained the shank prior to entering the jail.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.